Big UFC Title Fight Still Not Official, Michael Bisping Not Fighting In London?, Lyoto Machida

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida looks to snap a three-fight losing skid this Saturday night when he takes on Eryk Anders in the main event of UFC Fight Night 127. The event airs live on FOX Sports 1 from Brazil.

But before you tune in this weekend to see that bout, check out this fight replay between "The Dragon" and Mark Munoz. Machida, known for scoring some of the more impressive wins in the UFC, did it again when he connected vs. Munoz.

Machida, who is also a former UFC middleweight title contender, will be looking to stop the win streak of Anders, an ex-University of Alabama football standout. Anders is unbeaten in his young MMA career.

- From the perspective if reigning UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, the finishing touches on a super-fight with featherweight champion Cris Cyborg are not on her end. Cyborg recently stated that she has agreed to fight Nunes, but the "Lioness" tells a different tale.

"I wanted that fight; (Cyborg) didn't even think about that when I decided to do it," Nunes told MMAjunkie. "I texted Dana White, and I said I wanted that fight. I'm ready to go up. I wanted something big for my career, and I decided the next step would be Cyborg. But the negotiations have been so slow. I don't know what is wrong, but I didn't even see my contract yet. Nothing is official."

Nunes defended her belt with a victory over Valentina Shevchenko last year. She also earned a title defense vs. Ronda Rousey after besting Miesha Tate for the championship. Cyborg is coming off a decision win over Holly Holm, which marked her first successful title defense.

The fight is possible for either a June pay-per-view from Brazil - as both fighters are Brazilian - or as part of the UFC 226 lineup during International Fight Week that already includes heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic vs. light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

- Michael Bisping's final fight will not compete in London and at UFC Fight Night 127 as many expected. The former UFC middleweight champion took to social media to declare that he will not be part of the March 17 card from The O2 Arena.

Bisping, who announced plans to retire after two more bouts late last year, dropped the belt to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. Weeks later, he agreed to replace Anderson Silva and fight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122, suffering a knockout defeat. He is 30-9 overall and 20-9 inside the Octagon.