Sean Waltman On Ric Flair Still Being Upset Over Legit Slap In WCW, Being Enforcer Of The Wolfpac

Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was a guest on "The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro"

90s heat with Ric Flair and how Flair still brings it up:

"When I was in WCW I was definitely like … kind of cutthroat, a little bit. Just kind of like, just like the way I was with [Ric] Flair. Flair's still hot at me for slapping him. He came in the ring after the RAW thing and he mentioned twice about me slapping him. We had a segment on Nitro after our big six-man and you know, he's a much better talker than me... when we were kind of squared off, Mean Gene was holding the mic, so I kind of bowed up to him and we were on live TV, and when he shoved me like he wasn't supposed to shove me, he wasn't supposed to put his hands on me, and when he did, I smacked the s--t out of him. One nice good one, then he kind of chased me around a little bit and I just kind of just danced around him. '97, '96 something like that."

"[At RAW 25, Flair] was putting me over too, but he still had to bring up the 'hey you slapped me back in the day' and then once again he said it twice in the ring. Ya the mic ya ya, and I was disrespectful, but honestly at the time, that's what I had to do. I had to be that way. If I wasn't that way I would not have gotten where I was in that company at that time, it's just how it was. They try to hold you down and you try to put them out of their misery."

How according to Scott Hall & Kevin Nash, Sean was the enforcer of the Wolfpac:

"I wasn't f--king around back then Kev, I was kind of mean. I didn't give a f--k, at all. I mean, I'm not going to lie man. I was a different guy at that point, mean in the ring, I was f--king mean too. You have to be when you're my size, you have to be. Even at WWF too. If you ask Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall], I was the guy you needed to be afraid of in the ring, not those two in our matches. I was a buzzsaw out there, high impact, high energy, I was quick."

How much further he could have gone in his career had he left his "gun in the holster":

"You have to understand, I was anything but agreeable to deal with when I worked there [WWF]. Yeah, I think about it often that I really must have been bringing a lot to the table for them to put up with some of the s--t. It was just, I was always contrarian. I was always, you know, 'we want to do this with you,' 'no, I want to do that.' In so many things, I wanted to do things my way. My way is the best way."

When asked if things would have been different had he acted differently:

"I would have gone way further. Way further in some ways, at a certain point... I should have left my gun in the holster about 90 percent of the time. He [Vince] said, 'I know you know how to shoot. Now you can leave that thing in the holster.' And he was, it was 100 percent true. I'm passive aggressive and I used to let everybody, I used to just let s--t pile up and then when I came back, I was overcompensating and so everything, every time I thought someone was f--king with me... I guarantee I wasn't the worst person there."

Making it further up the ladder:

"I would have had to have worked on a few things that I just didn't work on because I was really good at other things. Talking, being a better talker, wouldn't have been that hard. It was just, I was just naturally gifted at other things."

