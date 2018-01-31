Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Flirt (Video), WWE Stars React To Rockstar Spud's Debut, SummerSlam

- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman talking to Renee Young in the ring after their Mixed Match Challenge win over Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch last night. Braun says this was a team effort as they get along professionally and personally. Braun says Bliss is kind of cute, which makes her smile and starts a "get these hands" chant. Bliss says Braun is also kind of cute and one thing she can say - they're going all the way, which gets another pop. All the way... to a victory in the Mixed Match Challenge, Bliss adds. Braun and Bliss will now face the winner of next week's match, which will feature Goldust and new partner Mandy Rose vs. Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

- WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages are now available through SummerSlamTravel.com. Individual tickets for the big event in Brooklyn next August will go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10am EST. SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the 4th straight year. There will also be a WWE NXT Takeover event along with RAW and SmackDown TV events that week, plus various events in the area. Travel Packages are $2,850 for The Big Apple Package, $1,850 for the Platinum Package and $1,225 for the Gold Package.

- As noted, former TNA star Rockstar Spud made his WWE debut as the new 205 Live General Manager last night, using the name Drake Maverick. Below are reactions from Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari:

There's no such thing as a second first impression, and our new General Manager Drake Maverick made quite the impression on me! #DMtheGM #ForABetter205 pic.twitter.com/r3JP2F0RHB — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) January 31, 2018

Drake Maverick?! Im sure the entire WWE Universe had the same question.....



Does he even lift? #WWE #205live #205GM — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) January 31, 2018