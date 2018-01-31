WINC Podcast (1/31): Guest Shawn Daivari, WWE SmackDown Review With Matt Morgan, Ronda Rousey

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Today's guest is Shawn Daivari! Other topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Ronda Rousey backlash already surfacing?

- Post-Rumble RAW rating.

- Mixed Match Challenge viewership.

- Daivari talks 205 Live and the new GM, Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud).

- New SmackDown graphics.

- Is Shinsuke Nakamura stepping it up in his story with AJ Styles?

- Matt talks how wrestlers get over today and if WWE penciled them in a certain role, that's where they stay.

- Should the Riott Squad split up?

- Molly Holly making a surprise Royal Rumble appearance.

- Matt talks about the heat he had with Booker T in TNA and Daivari talking him down.

And more!

You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube.