WWE Superstar Frustrated Over Losing Again, Terry Funk Home Office Tour (Video), SummerSlam Pre-Sale

By Marc Middleton | January 31, 2018

- Flannelgraph Records recently visited WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk for a tour of his home office in Amarillo, Texas. Above is video.

Terry Funk On ECW Competing With WWE, Recent Health Issues, His Hardcore Style, Retirement
- As noted, WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages are now on sale via SummerSlamTravel.com and individual tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale is going on now with the passcode WWEVIP.

- Zack Ryder tweeted the following after his latest loss, which came on last night's SmackDown in the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. As noted, Rusev defeated Ryder, Jinder Mahal and Kofi Kingston to earn a title shot on next week's SmackDown. Ryder wrote the following as he continues to express frustration over his WWE status:

