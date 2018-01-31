WWE Superstar Frustrated Over Losing Again, Terry Funk Home Office Tour (Video), SummerSlam Pre-Sale

- Flannelgraph Records recently visited WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk for a tour of his home office in Amarillo, Texas. Above is video.

- As noted, WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages are now on sale via SummerSlamTravel.com and individual tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale is going on now with the passcode WWEVIP.

- Zack Ryder tweeted the following after his latest loss, which came on last night's SmackDown in the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. As noted, Rusev defeated Ryder, Jinder Mahal and Kofi Kingston to earn a title shot on next week's SmackDown. Ryder wrote the following as he continues to express frustration over his WWE status: