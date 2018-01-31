Cris Cyborg On Ronda Rousey Joining WWE And Not Wanting To Talk About Her MMA Losses

UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg spoke with MMA Fighting about Ronda Rousey's move to the WWE. Cyborg became champion after defeating Tonya Evinger at UFC 214. She retained the title after defeating Holly Holm by unanimous decision at UFC 219 last December.

Rousey had a dominant Strikeforce and UFC career, defeating all of her opponents in the first round with the exception of a rematch in UFC from Strikeforce against Miesha Tate in 2013 where Rousey won in the third round. Despite this, Rousey was defeated by Holly Holm at UFC 193. Just over a year later, she was defeated by Amanda Nunes 48 seconds in the first round. Dana White said in a late-2017 interview that he "wouldn't want to see" Rousey back in UFC, and that "she's got enough money."

Cyborg believes that Rousey "will be happy in WWE." However, she added that "it's completely different from the reality of MMA. For an example, wins and losses are decided before the shows."

Regarding Rousey stating in an interview with ESPN about wanting to "devote 100 percent of [her] time to wrestling right now," and not wanting to discuss her last two UFC fights, Cyborg said that she understood.

"I think it's normal," Cyborg said. "In reality, we can only talk about things that we already overcame in our minds. She hasn't overcome her MMA losses yet, even in another stage of her career. Sometimes people need professional help to get over it."

Last month, Cyborg stated in an interview with Flo Combat that she would be interested in facing Rousey in WWE if Rousey really was done fighting.

"If she really is done fighting and not returning to the UFC, I think the idea of a WWE match between us for the fans is still something everyone could get excited about," Cyborg said.

Source: MMA Fighting