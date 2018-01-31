Impact Executives On Bobby Lashley's Future, Jeremy Borash Leaving For WWE, EC III's WWE Return

Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm recently joined Executive Vice Presidents Don Callis & Scott D'Amore for an interview with Newsweek at this link. Nordholm confirmed that Jeremy Borash has left the company for WWE. Below are highlights from the interview:

Nordholm on Borash going to WWE:

"[Borash] is leaving and joining the WWE. We wish him all the best. He's a talented guy and has been with the company forever. But we have a lot of talented guys—change is good and it gives other guys a chance to step up."

D'Amore on Borash's departure:

"This company has historically given new people opportunities. We always wish Jeremy well. I got one of my first breaks [from him]—Jeremy hired me to be a producer at World Wrestling All-Stars. But we have editors on our team who don't get the notoriety that Jeremy does. We have great players ready to step up."

Callis on Ethan Carter III returning to WWE after leaving Impact:

"He's a talented guy, but change is good. Yes, EC3 left, but [standout independent wrestler] Brian Cage came in, Johnny Impact came in, Austin Aries returned."

D'Amore on EC3 leaving Impact before his deal was up:

"His contract was not up. He came to us, we had a frank discussion about where he saw himself going. We decided to sit down and work something out that worked for us on how we'd wrap up this portion of his career. I didn't watch NXT TakeOver but when he showed up on screen and my phone started blowing up, I texted him: 'Congratulations. All the best to you. You've got nothing but love and support from us here. And if you need anything, you know where we are.' And he wrote back the same thing."

Nordholm on Bobby Lashley's Impact negotiations coming to an end:

"Bobby is free to figure out what he wants to do next, whether it be wrestling or mixed martial arts. We wish him all the best. He's a great talent, it's foolish to say, 'No, we wouldn't want to retain him,' but he has his own ambitions about what he thinks is good for him next in his career."

