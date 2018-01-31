WWE Gets Permission For Ronda Rousey Theme Song, Lana Trains With Tyson Kidd (Video), WWE Shop Sale

WrestlingInc.com

By Marc Middleton | January 31, 2018

- Above is another preview for tonight's Total Divas season finale, which is the 100th episode. This clip features Lana training in the ring with Tyson Kidd, which causes issues with Kidd's wife Natalya.

- ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports that WWE had to get special clearance from Joan Jett's camp for use of the "Bad Reputation" song used in Ronda Rousey's entrance at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. Rousey has also used the song in UFC. No word yet on if Rousey will keep using the song during her WWE run.

- WWE Shop has a new sale where all sweatshirts are just $35. The sale runs until February 1st at 2:59am EST. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

