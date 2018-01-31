David Otunga Reveals Why He Stopped Wrestling For WWE

The heated battle between former couple David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson continues. The two split last November after 10 years of dating. Otunga's attorney released a statement to People following the split.

Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son [8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.]. David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child's primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute. As a result of Mr. Otunga's career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child.

The custody battle is now further heated, with Hudson stating that Otunga is unemployed and asking a judge that he finds employment and keeps a job diary. Hudson also claims that Otunga spends his time sitting on the couch so he doesn't pay child support.

According to TMZ, Otunga feels that Hudson's claim to the judge is ironic, because five years ago she gave him an ultimatum to choose either wrestling or his family. Otunga ceased being an active full-time wrestler, and became a "legal advisor" and eventually a commentator instead.

Otunga is still employed by WWE, and is normally a panelist on the pay-per-view preshows. He appeared on WWE television as recent as the kickoff show of the Royal Rumble this past weekend. In addition, Otunga has been involved in acting projects.

