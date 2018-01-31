WrestleMania 35 Rumored Location, Brock Lesnar Defending Title At WWE Live Event, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Philadelphia.

- Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports reports that WrestleMania 35 will be held in the New York - New Jersey area at MetLife Stadium, the same location that hosted WrestleMania 29. Fox noted that Detroit and Philadelphia were heavily considered as host cities but that WWE is going with the NY - NJ area again. This should be taken as a rumor until WWE makes an official announcement, but we have heard that a decision on the WrestleMania 35 location was being finalized. Fox noted that the rumored date for WrestleMania 35 is April 7th, 2019.

See Also Brock Lesnar Apparently Shoots On Braun Strowman During Their Match At WWE Royal Rumble (Videos)

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and John Cena have been announced for the WWE live event on Saturday, March 3rd in Chicago at the United Center. Lesnar is advertised to defend his title against Kane. This will be WWE's first show at the United Center in more than 20 years. They usually run the Allstate Arena in nearby Rosemont, IL when in the Chicago area. WWE booked the United Center for this event as Monster Jam has shows at the Allstate Arena for that entire week. Below is a promo for the show: