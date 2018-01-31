Mark Henry On If He'll Be Back In The Ring Again, What He's Doing Now For WWE, Super Bowl Pick

Mark Henry spoke with 6 ABC Action News about if he'll return to the ring, his Super Bowl pick, and what WWE currently has him working on. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting back into the ring:

"I might do a 'Brett Favre.' I might down the road, if my body feels right. Some young punks feel like they have too many words that they can't back up, I might step back [in]."

What he's currently doing for WWE:

"For the most part, my whole deal right now is trying to bring more awareness to the WWE, its charities, [and] its programs. Travel the world and introduce our business to people that don't have the WWE. Our developmental franchise, NXT, I scout. There's guys in the company now: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, [and] Apollo Crews that I've helped cultivate, ya know and say, 'Hey, that guy can do something. Bring him in.'"

See Also Former World Champion Going In The WWE Hall Of Fame?

As a Cowboys fan, who is his Super Bowl pick between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots:

"The Eagles are going to win. It's just a known fact. As hard as it is to say, I have to go with Philly. Because they are in the NFC East and it proves the dominance of their division. [In] the NFC East, those guys chew each other up all season long. If you can come out of the East, you've got a pretty good chance of winning."

Mark Henry also discussed his hobbies and the Royal Rumble. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 6 ABC Action News with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.