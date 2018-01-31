Drake Maverick & Maxel Reunite (Photo), Fans On The Yep! Movement, Rare Gallows & Anderson Match

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling recently released video from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Devon Moore and Craven Varro, which took place in December 2014 at Pro Wrestling Syndicate's FrightMare Before Christmas event. This was one of the final indie matches for Gallows and Anderson before they signed with WWE.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if the "Yep! Movement" will survive the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on next week's SmackDown. As noted, the winner will go on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the Fastlane pay-per-view in March. As of this writing, 74% of fans voted, "Nope. With The Road to WrestleMania underway, even a friendship like Owens & Zayn's will crumble with a WWE Title Match hanging in the balance." The rest went with, "Yep! Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are best friends, and despite having to face off in such a high-stakes match, SmackDown LIVE will continue to be the 'Kevin & Sami Show.'"

- King Maxel and new WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick (Rockstar Spud) reunited backstage at a recent WWE live event, as seen in the photo below from Matt Hardy. Baby Maxel's only wrestling match came at the Total Nonstop Deletion event from the Hardy Compound back in 2016 - a win over Spud. Below are Matt's comments on Maverick's WWE arrival and video from the Spud vs. Maxel match: