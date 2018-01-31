WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For Post-Rumble Episode Up Against President Trump's SOTU Address

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble, drew 2.509 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.580 million viewers. This week's SmackDown featured WrestleMania 34 opponents teaming up for a win as Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

SmackDown was #21 in viewership for this week on cable, behind 4 Fox News programs related to President Trump's State of the Union Address, 4 programs related to CNN's coverage of the SOTU, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Story, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Five and 4 programs related to MSNBC's SOTU coverage. SmackDown was #9 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Curse of Oak Island, 4 Fox SOTU programs and 3 CNN SOTU programs.

Trump's SOTU dominated the night on cable. The 4 Fox News programs drew more than 47 million viewers combined while CNN's 4 programs drew more than 11 million viewers combined.

In comparison, Monday's post-Rumble RAW drew 3.395 million viewers, down from last week's 4.530 million viewers for the RAW 25th Anniversary special.

Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 2.720 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 2.602 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 2.580 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 2.509 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble Episode)

February 6th Episode:

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily