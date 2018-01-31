WWE NXT Star Pays Tribute To Lita (Photo), Xavier Woods - Maximilian Dood, WWE Stock Hits New High

- Gamer Maximilian Dood joins Xavier Woods for this new "UpUpDownDown" video, featuring a Soul Calibur 6 roster reveal and gameplay teaser.
- WWE stock was up 0.54% today, closing at $35.35 per share. Today's high was $35.85 and the low was $35.06, which is a new closing price for the stock.
- Zelina Vega confirmed on Twitter that the red outfit she wore to the ring with WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: Philadelphia" was a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who wore a similar ensemble when she used to accompany Essa Rios to the ring in WWE. WWE picked up on the tribute with an article on their website. Vega tweeted:
Everytime I See @Zelina_VegaWWE Do A Outside Diving Hurricanrana, It Reminds Me Of @AmyDumas (Lita) Era Days When She Used To Do It... Remember Her "All Red Outfit" #TheGoodOldDays #WrestlingEra pic.twitter.com/DuKATykqHw— Jermaine Hernández ?? (@JoJo_Coming2WWE) January 28, 2018
Glad someone realized that :) This is exactly why I wore it. @AmyDumas was always an inspiration of mine and this way my little way of showing my appreciation to her. https://t.co/Z5kmPqbJlm— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 29, 2018
Did you catch @Zelina_VegaWWE's EXTREME fashion tribute to @WWE Hall of Famer @AmyDumas at #NXTTakeOver: Philadelphia? https://t.co/CneaxIj6bo— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018