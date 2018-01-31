WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Star Pays Tribute To Lita (Photo), Xavier Woods - Maximilian Dood, WWE Stock Hits New High

By Marc Middleton | January 31, 2018

- Gamer Maximilian Dood joins Xavier Woods for this new "UpUpDownDown" video, featuring a Soul Calibur 6 roster reveal and gameplay teaser.

- WWE stock was up 0.54% today, closing at $35.35 per share. Today's high was $35.85 and the low was $35.06, which is a new closing price for the stock.

- Zelina Vega confirmed on Twitter that the red outfit she wore to the ring with WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: Philadelphia" was a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who wore a similar ensemble when she used to accompany Essa Rios to the ring in WWE. WWE picked up on the tribute with an article on their website. Vega tweeted:

