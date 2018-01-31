Shane Helms On Corey Graves Taking Shots At His Weight, Bellas WWE Return Video, SmackDown Social

- Above is part 1 of The Bella Twins' backstage video blog from the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, which saw their returns to WWE TV for the first-ever women's Rumble match.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind President Trump's State of the Union Address. SmackDown had a total of 1.135 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 161,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 846,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 127,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 882,000 interactions - 204,000 interactions on Facebook, 574,000 interactions on Instagram and 289,000 interactions on Twitter.

- Corey Graves received some social media comments during the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday when taking some light shots at "The Hurricane" Shane Helms, mainly at the shape Helms was in for his surprise returns. Helms tweeted the following to a fan who said Graves was clowning Helms: