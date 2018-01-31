Alicia Fox WWE Return Update, Ric Flair On Running Wrestling With Hulk Hogan (Video), Carmella

- Above is new video from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to promote his new RicFlairShop.com t-shirt with fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Flair cuts a promo and says they are the guys that made wrestling for years, The Hulkster and The Nature Boy. Flair says Hogan was jet flying one way and he was flying the other way but they were both stylin' & profilin' like only they can.

- As noted, Alicia Fox missed the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and was pulled from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge due to a broken tailbone she suffered in the pre-Rumble rehearsals. PWInsider reports that Fox is not expected to be cleared to return to the ring for at least a few months. Fox was said to be very upset about missing her chance to work the first-ever women's Rumble.

- E! posted this video of Carmella naming her top 10 moments from her first season on Total Divas. Tonight's season finale will be the 100th episode.