WrestlingInc.com

Alicia Fox WWE Return Update, Ric Flair On Running Wrestling With Hulk Hogan (Video), Carmella

By Marc Middleton | January 31, 2018

- Above is new video from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to promote his new RicFlairShop.com t-shirt with fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Flair cuts a promo and says they are the guys that made wrestling for years, The Hulkster and The Nature Boy. Flair says Hogan was jet flying one way and he was flying the other way but they were both stylin' & profilin' like only they can.

Ric Flair's Reaction To Hulk Hogan Calling Him The Greatest, Shawn Michaels Response To Flair Quote
See Also
Ric Flair's Reaction To Hulk Hogan Calling Him The Greatest, Shawn Michaels Response To Flair Quote

- As noted, Alicia Fox missed the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and was pulled from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge due to a broken tailbone she suffered in the pre-Rumble rehearsals. PWInsider reports that Fox is not expected to be cleared to return to the ring for at least a few months. Fox was said to be very upset about missing her chance to work the first-ever women's Rumble.

- E! posted this video of Carmella naming her top 10 moments from her first season on Total Divas. Tonight's season finale will be the 100th episode.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top