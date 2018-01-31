Did AJ Styles Get Heat For Hulk Hogan Reference?, Wendy's Shot At WWE - Ronda Rousey, Charlotte

- AJ Styles' channeling Hulk Hogan in his promo with Gene Okerlund on RAW 25 was scripted, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated confirmed. Styles reportedly asked if he could make the comment out of respect for Hogan, since he was close to him in TNA. There were apparently some reports that Styles went into business for himself with that promo and upset Vince McMahon. Clearly WWE was fine with the promo, since the clip appeared on their YouTube channel.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be appearing at the Birmingham World of Wheels next Friday, February 9th, from 6-8pm at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, AL. You can get more details by clicking here.

- The official twitter account for fast-food restaurant Wendy's showed why their Twitter game is on another level. When a user asked them why they didn't enter the Royal Rumble, they replied: