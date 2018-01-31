Rey Mysterio News, New Impact Wrestling Opening Video, Former WWE Star Added To MLW Card, Twitch

- Above is a first look at the new opening for Impact Wrestling, which will debut on Thursday's episode.

- Twitch will air "Brace For Impact" next Friday night, February 9th at 8pm ET. The broadcast will be available on the Impact Wrestling Twitch channel. The event which will consist of matches featuring Impact talent taped at this Saturday's WrestlePro event in Rahway, NJ, which is headlined by Tenille Dashwood (f.k.a. Emma) taking on Angelina Love. Alberto El Patron, Eddie Edwards and Matt Sydal are scheduled to be in action at the event.

- Former WWE star Simon Gotch will make his MLW debut next Thursday in Orlando at MLW: Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub on February 8th. Gotch will unite with fellow "Team Filthy" member Seth Petruzelli to take on Jimmy Yuta and Jason Cade. The event will also feature the opening round of the MLW World Championship tournament with Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb, MVP vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Brody King and Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly vs. Chelsea Green are also scheduled for the event. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com with prices ranging from $15-$45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available.

- After making a surprise appearance as a participant of the men's Royal Rumble match this past Sunday, Rey Mysterio is headed to the U.K. to face Zack Gibson for 5 Star Wrestling's event in Liverpool this Thursday. The event is headlined by Rob Van Dam facing John Morrison for the 5 Star Championship. Jake Hager (f.k.a. Jack Swagger), Carlito and Chris Masters are also scheduled to be in action. You can get more details or purchase tickets by clicking here. Mysterio posted the photo below heading to the UK: