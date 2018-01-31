Kenny Omega Hesitant About WWE Because Of New Day Booking, WWE Star Posts Cryptic Tweet, Axxess

- The latest "This Week In Wrestling" article at Sports Illustrated features an interview with Kenny Omega, who discussed The New Day. Omega said that they are three of his favorite wrestlers in WWE, and feels that Big E could be a world champion.

"When I see Big E, I clearly see someone who could be world champion," said Omega. "The guy is on another level. Kofi is one of those guys who is good in all situations and can challenge for all titles, and Xavier is another great athlete who is talented in the ring and confident on the mic."

Omega also noted that New Day being in the same spot in the company for years makes him hesitant about possibly eventually signing with them.

"It's things like that that really make me think twice about what I would be getting into if eventually I do go there," said Omega.

- Tickets for WrestleMania Axxess go on sale to the general public this Saturday. The pre-sale is still underway, you can purchase tickets by clicking here and using code TWAXXESS.

- Following her match with highly praised match with Asuka on RAW this past Monday night, Sasha Banks posted the following cryptic message on Twitter: