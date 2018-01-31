WWE NXT Star Earns Title Shot (Videos), The Undisputed Era Vs. SAnitY Matches, TM-61 Returns (Video)

- Roderick Strong defeated Tyler Bate on tonight's WWE NXT episode to become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Above is footage from the match and below is post-show video with Dunne and Strong coming face to face backstage for a second before Dunne just walks off, not worried about his next challenger. No word yet on when Strong vs. Dunne will take place.

- Matches announced for next week's NXT episode are Adam Cole vs. Killian Dain in singles action plus NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. SAnitY's Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe with the titles on the line. These matches will be taped at Center Stage in Atlanta on Thursday night.

- TM-61's Shane Thorne and Nick Miller made their NXT TV returns on tonight's episode with a win over The Ealy Brothers, Gabriel and Uriel. Below are post-show comments plus videos of the match and their entrance:

One legged man in an ass flipping contest...

Thanks for the support everyone! It's good to be back!#TheMighty #WeAreNXT https://t.co/6XXpzGmLIc — Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) February 1, 2018