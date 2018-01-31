Natalya Talks Ronda Rousey Needing To Prove Herself In WWE

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV in Philadelphia following the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, which closed the show and was won by Asuka. Rousey interrupted a post-match segment with Asuka, Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Rousey came out and tried to shake Asuka's hand but Asuka slapped her hand away. She also took a look at the titles before leaving the ring and shaking the hand of special guest commentator Stephanie McMahon. As the PPV went off the air, Rousey pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign. Rousey is expected to receive a high profile match at WWE's biggest show of the year, reportedly in a mixed tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Along with Lana, Natalya made an appearance on The Trend with Rebecca Granet and was asked if she thought Ronda Rousey should be given a top spot in the WWE, despite being new to the company. Ultimately, Natalya said Rousey is looking to bring more eyes to the WWE women's division.

"We all do have different ways we could go about getting to WWE," Natalya said. "Some of us have different backgrounds, I've been around wrestling my entire life, since I was a little girl, since I was born. Not everybody has that background. Not everybody was born into a wrestling dynasty. Lana's journey is different, Ronda's journey is going to be different and I think it's situational.

"With Ronda, yes, she absolutely does has to prove herself, but I know Ronda personally, I'm friends with her. Ronda has expressed that she more than anything wants to prove herself and she really wants to bring even more attention to the women of WWE, and I think it's going to be incredible for all of us."

You can see Natalya's comments in the video below:

WWE and ESPN have reported that the former UFC Champion has signed a full-time deal with WWE. In an interview with ESPN, Rousey said WWE is her life now as the company has priority when it comes to her time for the next few years.