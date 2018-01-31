Three More Wrestlers Gone From Impact Wrestling Including A Knockout

Three more wrestlers are gone from Impact Wrestling: Ava Storie, Idris Abraham, and Mario Bokara.

On Wednesday, the company updated its active roster page on ImpactWrestling.com with new promotional graphics and Storie, Abraham and Bokara were moved to the Alumni section. All three wrestlers had not appeared for Impact Wrestling since last summer.

Storie, who is 21 years old, joined Impact Wrestling last March after starting her career the year before on the independents under the name Brandi Lauren. The company introduced her as Kayci Quinn and in her debut match, she took on Brandi Rhodes in a bout that ended in a no contest. On Impact Wrestling on April 6, 2017, she wrestled in a gauntlet battle royal to decide the No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship (ODB won the match). She also wrestled at One Night Only: Victory Road – Knockouts Knockdown, where she lost to Angelina Love in a singles match.

The company changed her name to Ava Storie on the April 20, 2017, edition of Impact Wrestling, as she unsuccessfully challenged Christina Von Eerie for the GFW Women's Championship. She then lost four consecutive matches to Laurel Van Ness. Storie was last used at the August television tapings, where she picked up her only win in the company against Amber Nova before putting over Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie in separate matches.

Abraham, who is from Ontario, Canada, joined Impact Wrestling last March after wrestling for various independent promotions in both Canada and the United States for six years. He competed in the Super X Cup but did little else of note as he was primarily used as an enhancement wrestler in the X Division. He last appeared for Impact in July 2017.

Bokara is a 37-year-old Croatian-American wrestler from New Jersey with over 17 years of wrestling experience. He made his debut on the March 23, 2017, episode of Impact Wrestling, teaming with Fallah Bahh and Abraham in a losing effort to Mahabali Shera, Garza Jr., and Laredo Kid. He mostly teamed with Bahh, but the two never won a match together. He wrestled some singles matches as well but lost them all. Bokara made his last appearance for Impact in August 2017, where he and Bahh put over Dave and Jake Crist.

Bokara recently suffered a serious injury. On January 2, 2018, he underwent successful surgery for a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee.