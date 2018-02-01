Sean Waltman On What Triple H Told Him About Johnny Gargano, Why He Wouldn't Bet Against XFL Revival

The latest episode of Sean Waltman's podcast, X-Pac12360, dropped today and features special guest Ken Anderson. You can watch the episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes, they sent use these highlights:

Waltman gives his thoughts on the NXT Takeover main event:

"It was heartbreaking when he (Johnny Gargano) didn't win. It was. It sucked, but it was so good. And Hunter (Triple H) told me, I hit him up afterward and he was like, 'Yeah Gargano is the last of the white meat babyfaces.' And that's pretty much true right now. Not that there can't be any more you know? But as far as what we have to choose from right now he's the guy that kind of fits that. I don't really see anyone else."

Waltman talks the returning XFL:

"Well, I knew it was going to happen when Vince (McMahon) sold a bunch of stock, couple hundred million dollars in stock and started an LLC. They've given themselves two years to get this off the ground and last time they had two months. And I don't think it's a good idea to bet against this working. We just have to wait and see what happens. I'm just saying there is an appetite for that right now."