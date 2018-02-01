WWE Hall Of Famer Gets Good Health Update, WWE Flashback Friday Themes, Xavier Woods

- Xavier Woods continues his WWE SmackDown: Shut Your Mouth gameplay in this new video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- Below are upcoming Flashback Friday themes on the WWE Network for the month of February:

* February 2nd: Football Stars in the Squared Circle

* February 9th: Valentine's Day/WWE Weddings

* February 16th: Hail to the Chief: WWE Presidents

* February 23rd: WWE Network Turns Four

- WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is celebrating this week after a positive visit with his heart doctor. Brisco, who suffered 3 strikes in June 2009 and 1 stroke in October 2011, tweeted the following: