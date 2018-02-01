WWE Hall Of Famer Gets Good Health Update, WWE Flashback Friday Themes, Xavier Woods

- Xavier Woods continues his WWE SmackDown: Shut Your Mouth gameplay in this new video from his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
- Below are upcoming Flashback Friday themes on the WWE Network for the month of February:
* February 2nd: Football Stars in the Squared Circle
* February 9th: Valentine's Day/WWE Weddings
* February 16th: Hail to the Chief: WWE Presidents
* February 23rd: WWE Network Turns Four
- WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is celebrating this week after a positive visit with his heart doctor. Brisco, who suffered 3 strikes in June 2009 and 1 stroke in October 2011, tweeted the following:
I just got some great news. 6 years ago I suffered 4strokes. Last week I had every kind of heart test possible each day. Had follow up with Dr. today was told no problems no heart damage ,no blockage. Keep doing what you been doing. And don't come back for a year. ??????????????— Gbrisco????? (@Fgbrisco) January 31, 2018