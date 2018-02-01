Updated ROH Women Of Honor Tournament Entrants, Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Madison Rayne, Big DVD Sale

- Above is the full match between Madison Rayne and Deonna Purrazzo in last week's ROH Women of Honor match. Using the Fujiwara armbar, Purrazzo is able to make Rayne tap out.

- The Women of Honor tournament to determine the division's inaugural champion is a 16-woman, single-elimination styled format with 15 of the 16 entrants announced so far. Many names are from within the division and some are from the Japanese wrestling promotion, Stardom. Here's the updated list of participants: Brandi Rhodes, Jessie Brooks, Karen Q, Kelly Klein, Madison Rayne, Mandy Leon, Deonna Purrazzo, Holidead, Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Stacy Shadows, HZK, Hana Kimura, Kagetsu, and Mayu Iwatani.

- ROH is currently doing a massive blowout sale on older DVDs. In the first bundle it's their July 2012-September 2013 shows for $19.99 and in the second bundle it's their July 2013-July 2014 shows for $24.99. These years feature stars like Kevin Steen (Owens), AJ Styles, Matt Hardy, Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, and others.

The #ROHProShop has DVD bundles on sale with full events as low as $2 a piece! Add classic matches featuring Young Bucks, Kevin Steen, The Briscoes, Matt Hardy, Adam Cole and more to your collection today! https://t.co/C9G23QuylF pic.twitter.com/gaBrNq9KKS — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 30, 2018

(Video courtesy of ROH)