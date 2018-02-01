Backstage News On Who Will Be In WWE Elimination Chamber Matches, Update On Jason Jordan's Injury

As seen on RAW this past Monday night, John Cena, Elias and Braun Strowman qualified for the WWE Elimination Chamber match. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are also scheduled to be in it.

Jason Jordan was planned to be the final person in the match, but that might change due to his injury. Meltzer stated that Jordan's injury is actually a neck injury, and that he he has been having issues with his grip which "is usually very serious."

We noted last week that WWE was likely adding a first-ever Women's Chamber match, which was confirmed on RAW this past Monday night. Alexa Bliss will be defending the RAW Women's Championship against five other women in the match. It was reported in the Observer that local advertising in Las Vegas is listing Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose as the other participants.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

