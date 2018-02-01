WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is Ronda Rousey?, Shinsuke Nakamura - AJ Styles Exchange, HBK Vs. Jake Roberts Rare Video

By Marc Middleton | February 01, 2018

- WWE Network has added more World Class Championship Wrestling content and more Mid-South Wrestling content as of late. Above is a clip featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts from February 1st, 1985 in Mid-South.

- Happy birthday to Ronda Rousey, who turns 31 years old today.

- Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter today and responded to the tweet that WWE Champion AJ Styles wrote to him after the Royal Rumble win on Sunday. You can see the exchange below:

