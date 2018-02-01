How Old Is Ronda Rousey?, Shinsuke Nakamura - AJ Styles Exchange, HBK Vs. Jake Roberts Rare Video

- WWE Network has added more World Class Championship Wrestling content and more Mid-South Wrestling content as of late. Above is a clip featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts from February 1st, 1985 in Mid-South.

- Happy birthday to Ronda Rousey, who turns 31 years old today.

See Also Cris Cyborg On Ronda Rousey Joining WWE And Not Wanting To Talk About Her MMA Losses

- Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter today and responded to the tweet that WWE Champion AJ Styles wrote to him after the Royal Rumble win on Sunday. You can see the exchange below:

756 days since you beat me in Japan.

756 days since the last time we faced 1 on 1. 756 days since I've wanted my rematch. 69 days until I get my opportunity.

Nakamura. Styles. #WrestleMania — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 29, 2018