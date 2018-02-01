WrestlingInc.com

Beginning Of A New Era For Impact Tonight, Impact Producer On New Look & Graphics, Petey Williams

By Marc Middleton | February 01, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of Impact's Around The Ring with Josh Mathews talking to Petey Williams for a 7-minute interview.

- Tonight's Impact Wrestling episode is being billed as the beginning of a new era for the company. The following matches and segments are scheduled to air:

* Chris Adonis presents "Facts of Eli Drake's Life" with the Global Champion

* Alberto El Patron and Ethan Carter III vs. Moose and Johnny Impact

* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX react to Barbed Wire Massacre

* Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Kiera Hogan

* Bobby Lashley vs. KM

- Impact has touted their new graphics this week as the new era brings a bit of an updated look and a new opening video for the weekly POP TV show. Below is a look at the updated scheme with comments from producer Kevin Sullivan:

