Big E Responds To Kenny Omega, The Miz Gets Parenting Advice From Triple H, WWE Shop Clearance Sale

- The Miz was recently interviewed by FOX News. During the interview, The Miz discussed expecting a baby girl with wife Maryse and turning to other wrestlers for advice.

"It's one of those situations where I don't know what I am doing," The Miz admitted. "I have been getting so much advice. I was just talking to [Triple H] just the other day... He was just schooling me on everything."

Maryse's due date is April 6th, two days before WrestleMania 34.

- As noted, Kenny Omega had some high praise for the New Day in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. Omega said that Big E could be world champion and is "on another level."

"When I see Big E, I clearly see someone who could be world champion," said Omega. "The guy is on another level. Kofi is one of those guys who is good in all situations and can challenge for all titles, and Xavier is another great athlete who is talented in the ring and confident on the mic."

Big E responded to the quote, as seen below: