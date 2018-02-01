Natalya On How The WWE Locker Room Perceives Ronda Rousey, If WWE Debuted Her The Right Way

Natalya spoke to Scott Fishman of TV Insider this week. Below are a couple of highlights:

How Ronda Rousey was introduced at last Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

"My husband, Tyson, is a producer at WWE, and we always have friendly exchanges of our opinions driving in our car from town to town. Was it the right way to debut her? Should she have debuted the next night on Raw or at WrestleMania? It's hard to know what the answer is. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ronda as an athlete. To me, just seeing her backstage as a friend, I picked her up off the ground when I saw her. It's not my place to say if it was right or wrong. The other girls and I, we all have our own opinions. We can speak our minds. It's a free country. For me, more than anything, I was just happy to see my friend…"

How the locker room feels about Rousey:

"I think [Ronda] is going to be an excellent fit in WWE. She has a great attitude. She wants to be part of this company. She wants to get to know the girls. She has a tremendous respect for the history of our company. I think she definitely brings attention to the company in a lot of ways.

"I'll tell you one thing, because I am in the women's locker room. There is nothing but respect towards Ronda, no matter how anyone felt [about] how they debuted her. I think we are all excited about having her there, because there are so many possibilities of what we can do with her. We are all wondering if she is going to be on Raw or SmackDown. I really want to work with her, because I know we would tear it up."

Natalya also discussed Trish Stratus and Beth Phoenix appearing in the women's Royal Rumble match, her drama with Lana on Total Divas and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.