Tommaso Ciampa Responds To Johnny Gargano Match Getting Five Stars, MMC Viewership, Drew McIntyre

- As noted, the latest episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge suffered a big drop in live viewership, peaking at only 62,400 live viewers right after the conclusion of the match pitting Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss against Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch. The episode was down 32% from last week's episode, and was down 54% from the premiere, which peaked at 135,600 live viewers.

The episode is now at 1 million views on Facebook Watch, which is only down about 17% from last week's show, which was at around 1.2 million views at this point. Last week's show ended up with around 1.7 millions views, while the premiere is now at 1.9 million views.

- ICW revealed on Twitter that Drew McIntrye, who is out of action until April due to a torn bicep, will return to the promotion for one night only to be inducted into the ICW Hall Of Fame. The event takes place on Monday, February 12th at the O2 ABC Glasgow. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

- Tommaso Ciampa decided to rain on Johnny Gargano's parade for his match with Andrade "Cien" Almas at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia last Saturday receiving five stars by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. What Culture noted that it was the first time that a WWE match has received five stars since CM Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view in 2011.

Ciampa felt that his post-match attack was pretty darn good as well, as seen below:

@KOllomani contributed to this article.