Conor McGregor Comments On Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE

The two biggest UFC stars in modern history, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, have both been linked to WWE at some point over the past several years. McGregor, who was rumored at one point to be in talks for this year's WrestleMania, was asked by street reporters in New York on Wednesday about Ronda Rousey signing with WWE.

"I'm delighted for her, absolutely over the moon for her!" McGregor said. "She looked like she really enjoyed herself at the event and I was very, very happy to see her."

McGregor, who once called the current generation of WWE stars "dweebs", said that he's happy to see Rousey have fun with the company that she's grown up a fan of.

"She's a pioneer for the game," noted McGregor. "She's came through it all and faced big wins and big, big losses and she came through it and it's great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in the WWE. I know she's been a big fan of it all through her life, so it's great to see that."

McGregor, who hasn't fought in the UFC since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205 in November of 2016, and Floyd Mayweather have been teasing one more fight, however with this one taking place inside the Octagon. Mayweather defeated McGregor via TKO in the 10th round last August in McGregor's first-ever boxing fight.

damien demento contributed to this article.