WWE NXT Superstar Injured, Roman Reigns And The Hurricane Share A Moment (Photo), Drake Maverick

- This new WWE Now video features Cathy Kelly looking at Rockstar Spud's debut as the new WWE 205 Live General Manager, Drake Maverick, and reactions to the debut from around the wrestling world.

- WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan is currently out of action with injuries, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that the injuries are said to not be too serious. Lorcan's last TV match came at the November 29th NXT TV tapings as he and Danny Burch lost to The Authors of Pain.

- It looks like Roman Reigns and "The Hurricane" Shane Helms shared a moment backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, as seen in the photo below. Helms previously teamed with Reigns' brother Rosey, who passed away in April 2017 due to congestive heart failure. Helms wrote the following on the meeting, which was captured by WWE cameras:

Every time I see @WWERomanReigns, I can't help but think of Rosey. The Anoa?i family and the whole "Samoan Dynasty" will always have a special place in my heart. Love and respect! #Uce Thank you @WWE for the pic. pic.twitter.com/q2nRPXL5W9 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 1, 2018