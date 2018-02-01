Kairi Sane & Others At WWE NXT Tapings (Photo), Backstage Bayley Rumble Video, WWE Declares Dividend

- WWE posted this video of Bayley backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday in Philadelphia. The video was recorded before Bayley competed in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. Bayley ended up entering the match at #29 and lasted 5 minutes & 4 seconds before being eliminated by friend Sasha Banks. She did have 1 elimination while in the match, Nia Jax.

- WWE issued the following today:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 02/01/2018 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 15, 2018 and the payment date will be March 26, 2018.

- Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae were among the non-regular NXT Superstars brought to Center Stage in Atlanta for tonight's TV tapings. There will also be tapings on Friday night. Sane tweeted this photo of the group backstage earlier in the day. No word yet on if they will be competing.