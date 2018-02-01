Impact Wrestling Results (2/1): New Champion Crowned, Big Upset In Knockouts Division, Matt Sydal

Welcome to our live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show:

- We kick things off with a mystery man walking towards the building for tonight's show. We're back to a four-sided ring in Impact.

- Recap of some of last week's matches: EC3 vs. Matt Sydal, Allie vs. Laurel Van Ness, Moose vs. Lashley, and Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Eli Drake for the Global Championship, Drake was able to retain in this one.

Matt Sydal vs. Fallah Bahh (Impact Grand Championship)

Before the match gets going, backstage, Sydal says he has a special spiritual adviser and now everything in falling into place for him. Sydal trying to out power Bahh early, but that's not working out so well. Couple kicks by Sydal, but he gets a punch to the face and then a headbutt. Sydal tries for a sunset flip, but is smart enough to quickly slip out of that. Sydal with a hurricanrana and then a low drop kick and then kicks to the chest. Bahh with a big clothesline and he sends Sydal into the turnbuckle.

Sydal continues to try and keep Bahh grounded as he works the legs. Bahh is up, goes for a leg drop, misses, Sydal with a standing moonsault, pin, two. Sydal lands a big strike to Bahh's face, up to the top, double knees, pin, two-count. Sydal misses a running kick, Bahh with a running crossbody that flattens Sydal, ouch. Sydal tries to head up and leap, but gets caught in a samoan drop. Bahh calling for his roll and flattens Sydal's entire body, pin, two.

Bahh heads up to the second rope, but Sydal is able to kick him off and down all the way to the floor. Bahh back in the ring, Sydal goes up top, Bahh follows. Sydal tries for a float-over powerbomb, nope, Bahh tries for a drop, misses, Sydal hits the shooting star press, pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Matt Sydal via Pinfall to retain the Impact Grand Championship

- Eli Drake and Chris Adonis head into the arena, Drake will have a celebration in just a bit for winning his big match last week. Also, KM vs. Lashley later.

- Backstage, Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley are talking and Konley is stressing because Lee doesn't have the title anymore. Lee says don't stress because he's a thinker and says he has a lot in store for the both of them, not just himself.

KM vs. Lashley

Lashley getting the best of KM early, corners him and throws a couple haymakers. Clothesline has no impact, KM taunts, kick to his stomach worked, as did a flatliner. Lashley already looking for a spear, KM dodges it and Lashley goes right into the ring post. "Who sucks now?" yells KM, crowd responds "You do!" as we go to break. KM able to get Lashley down, goes for a pin, two. "That was three, ref!" KM yells in frustration. Lashley gets sent out to the floor, KM with a shaky looking flip over the top rope, clearing out Lashley. KM picks up his opponent and tosses him into the steel steps.

Once @fightbobby connects with the Spear there is only going to be one outcome. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/q2tsnEBPDo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018

KM taunting the crowd a lot, misses a splash into the ring, Lashley with a clothesline, pin, one-count. Spinning power slam by Lashley, pin, two. Vertical suplex, Lashley goes for the spear, knee to the face. Full nelson slam by KM, pin, two. Lashley back up, finally able to hit a spear, pin, that will do it.

Winner: Lashley via Pinfall

- 2 weeks ago, we see Kongo Kong destroy Chandler Park in a match.

- Outside, Joseph Park is on the phone with his Grandma Jenny and asks how Chandler is doing. Jimmy Jacobs and Kongo Kong show up, hang up the phone, and Jacobs says he wants the monster Abyss to come out. He wants it next week, because he's a princess and princesses always get what they want.

- Still outside, Laurel Van Ness being a hot mess as she heads to the ring.

- Backstage, Lashley says for months he's had to decide from MMA or wrestling and he says he's going to focus on both. Eddie Edwards is nearby and says "What's up big man?" Lashley just walks away.

Laurel Van Ness vs. Kiera Hogan (Non-Title Match)

This is Hogan's debut on Impact, Laurel works the arm right off the bat. Laurel with a slap to the face, pin, two. Laurel does some yelling as she chokes Hogan on the second rope. She throws some light kicks at her grounded opponent. Elbows in the corner, Laurel charges in and hits a splash, tries for a pin, two. Hogan gets sent into the top, middle, and bottom turnbuckle, cover, only two.

.@HoganKnowsBest3 looking to upset the Knockouts Champion on her first night! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/8FvEKb5ZXU — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 2, 2018

Hogan finally dodges a charge from Laurel and lands some punches to Laurel's face, kick to the head, pin, two. Hogan heads to the top rope, Laurel stops her though and throws her down to the mat. Curb stomp, Laurel yells a bunch of non-sense, goes for the unprettier, but Allie comes down for the distraction. Hogan rolls up Laurel for the victory.

.@ImChelseaGreen hasn't been pinned in IMPACT since last June but @HoganKnowsBest3 JUST BEAT THE KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION ON HER DEBUT! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/ClAKdHVdEB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018

Winner: Kiera Hogan via pinfall

- Post-match, Allie and Kiera celebrate while Laurel yells at them.

- Mystery Man shown again as we go to break.

- Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell talks with Alberto El Patron and EC3. Alberto goes first saying he's the real champion and doesn't have to prepare himself for anything especially the guys he's facing. Alberto says he should just be in the main event, he hasn't forgotten about Eli Drake. EC3 jumps in and says to follow his lead, because the main event runs through him. Alberto says the same, they both shake hands with some hesitation as EC3 heads off.

- LAX head to the ring, Konnan on the mic, says they are like the blue pill and always stay hard, alrighty then. He calls oVe some not so nice names and says they are still ready to fight anywhere if needed. Out comes oVe. They get in the ring and face off with LAX, Callihan on the mic after tapping it on his head about ten times. Callihan says they hate everyone including the fans and LAX, but they respect LAX after all the matches they went through. He says the two sides need to stop though because someone is going six feet under. Callihan then says they will come for the titles when they want in 2018 as they have bigger fish to fry. Konnan goes to say one more thing on the ramp as Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley jump LAX from behind and attack the group with a lead pipe and kendo stick before bailing to the back.

- Backstage, McKenzie talks with Moose and Johnny Impact about their main event match against EC3 and Alberto. Moose says it's a new year, we've got a new all-star team, and jokes about Johnny's numerous names. Johnny then calls Alberto and EC3 some dumb names, talks in Spanish, and sends it back to Moose.

- GWN flashback moment of the week is EC3 and Drew McIntyre in a street fight.

- Backstage, Adonis and Drake are hyping up the "Facts of Eli Drake's life" celebration in just a bit.

- Vignette of complete and total destruction of some random city and we get a glimpse of Brian Cage.

EC3 and Alberto El Patron vs. Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact

Johnny and EC3 start things off, Johnny gets the best of his opponent and quickly bring in Moose. EC3 pops EC3 a few times doing the "Moose!" taunt between each one, Moose drops him and bring Johnny back in. Moose and Johnny with back and forth punches, Moose running senton, leg drop by Johnny, pin, two. Moose gets back up, hits the ropes, but Alberto hits him for the distraction. Alberto tagged in, two big kicks, pin, not even a one-count.

Moose getting worked over by EC3, thrown to the floor, Alberto throws him into the barricade as Johnny runs over to get at Alberto, but the referee holds him back. Alberto taunts him, "I'm right here!" Double suplex by Alberto and EC3, pin on Moose, two. Crowd pretty quite for this one thus far, although the pace has been pretty slow. Moose with a suplex and finds a window to make the tag. Johnny is in and goes to work, hits a nice spanish fly on EC3, goes for the cover, two. EC3 is brought by the corner, but EC3 rolls away, gets up and hits a jawbreaker. Albert is tagged in, misses a clothesline on Johnny, super kick by Moose. Starship pain by Johnny on Alberto, but EC3 pulls him out to the floor as we head to break.

Back from break, Alberto continues to beat up Johnny in the ring. Johnny in the corner, Alberto charges in and gets dumped to the floor. Johnny trying to make his way to the other side of the ring, he was DDT'd on the ramp during the commercial break so he's going slow. EC3 is able to pull Moose off the apron to prevent Johnny from making the tag. EC3 hits the TK3, pin, Moose breaks it up. Johnny tries against to tag out, but EC3 catches him and throws him back into the wrong side of town.

EC3 tries for a suplex off the second rope, but Johnny able to reverse the move and land right on EC3. Finally a tag to Moose, thrusting headbutt to Alberto, running dropkick in the corner, once, twice! Moose goes for a pin, but EC3 with the save. Swinging neckbreaker by Johnny, Alberto flattens Johnny and hits a back cracker on Moose and sends the big guy into the ring post. Johnny from behind, drops Alberto, jumps to the drop and goes for countdown to impact, rolls through. Charges back and gets put into the tree of woe position, multiple kicks to the chest, double stomp by Alberto, but as Alberto lands, big clothesline by Moose, pin, 1-2-3.

Winners: Moose and Johnny Impact via pinfall

- Impact Global Champion Eli Drake heads to the ring with Chris Adonis for their celebration. Crowd with a bunch of "Dummy Section" signs. Adonis on the mic, says this is a celebration of everything Eli and that he beat both Alberto and Johnny to retain his title. Adonis says Drake is the great champ who has ever lived as we see some clips of his big wins. Also, it should be noted there's some goofy party music being played in the background during this segment. Adonis says Drake is a great dresser, showing a bunch of his suits. Lastly, Drake is the great friend who has every lived, the clips show Adonis wearing the turkey suit from Thanksgiving. Adonis is not happy with the guys in the back. Drake tries to cheer Adonis up and says he looked great in that turkey suit.

Drake continues that there's nobody that can touch him in the world, that's just a fact. Suddenly, we get Austin Aries heading out on stage, banana in hand. Aries heads into the ring with a mic. Crowd with a "Welcome back!" chant. Aries responds "I missed you guys too." Aries says he was back in the truck messing with their videos, he says Drake was wrong about being the greatest man that ever lived because Drake is looking at that guy. "Austin Aries!" chant breaks out. Aries says Drake and Adonis had a bunch of facts tonight, but he has too and lists off all of his title achievements in Impact.

Aries issues a challenge, anytime, any place, that if Drake wants to call himself the greatest, he has to beat the greatest. Drake takes his suit jacket off and gets on the mic, he's the champ and the last time he checked Aries was behind an announce table talking about big matches. Drake says Aries you want to come in and make a challenge? He then says no and heads out of the ring. Adonis ends up hitting Aries in the back of the head with a title. Drake calls for a ref and decides to take Aries up on his offer. Drake with the pin, 1-2-no! Drake starts yelling at the referee instead of attacking Aries. He charges the corner, misses, Aries clears our Adonis. Aries hits a brainbuster, pin, 1-2-3. New champ.

Winner: Austin Aries via Pinfall to win the Impact Global Championship

- Post-match, Aries celebrates in the ring with the title.