WWE NXT Valentine's Day Title Matches, Shawn Michaels Praises NXT Stars, Ember Moon Rumble Video

- Above is video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon backstage at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The video was recorded before Moon made her surprise entrance in the first-ever women's Rumble match later that night. Moon talks about making history and representing her brand in the first women's Rumble, calling it a dream come true. Moon predicted that she would rise to the challenge and that it would be the best day ever. Moon also talks about being around the Legends she grew up watching and says the little kid in her was jumping for joy, wanting to pull out her autograph book. Moon entered the Rumble at #23 and was eliminated by winner Asuka after 6 minutes & 14 seconds. She had 0 eliminations.

- The February 14th Valentine's Day edition of NXT TV will feature new #1 contender Roderick Strong getting his title shot from WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. The Valentine's main event will feature Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon in a rematch from the "Takeover: Philadelphia" show, which Moon won.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following props to the NXT roster for their work at "Takeover: Philadelphia" last weekend, including Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas for their main event match. Michaels often works with the NXT talents on the road and at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He tweeted:

I spent so much time running around...then was glued to the monitor enthralled that I didn't tweet..but I wanted to say-What a freakin show!!! @WWENXT talent-THANK YOU!!!! #spectacular — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 28, 2018

Just 1 dudes opinion but...You won something bigger than a Championship in my eyes last night @JohnnyGargano . #Congrats https://t.co/SlfqvrpenO — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 28, 2018