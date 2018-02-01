Huge Title Change On Tonight's Impact

Austin Aries won the Impact Global Championship against Eli Drake on tonight's episode of Impact.
This is Aries' second time winning the title. Drake won it back in August in a 20-man Gauntlet for the Gold match. Be sure to check out our results from tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos above and below:
