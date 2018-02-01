Austin Aries Comments On Big Title Win, Knockouts Title Match Set For Next Week, Impact On 2018

- Above, Kiera Hogan made her debut with Impact Wrestling against Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match. Van Ness controlled most of the match until Allie showed up for the distraction and Hogan was able to roll-up Van Ness for the upset victory. Thanks to that win, Hogan will get a title shot on next week's episode of Impact.

Beat the champion...get a title shot! It's official, NEXT WEEK @HoganKnowsBest3 gets a chance to prove lightening can strike twice as she challenges @ImChelseaGreen for the Knockouts title. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/fJlRw5KBIg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018

- As noted, Austin Aries won the Impact Global Championship against Eli Drake on tonight's Impact. During a celebration of all things Eli Drake, Aries came out and challenged Drake to a match. Drake initially turned it down, but Adonis hit Aries with the title in the back of the head, and Drake decided to have the match right then. Aries recovered and was able to get the pinfall victory after hitting a brainbuster on Drake. On Twitter, Aries said he may not be the most popular guy, but he's leading the pro wrestling charge with numerous titles to his name. Also on Twitter, Impact Wrestling said he was the new "Impact World Heavyweight Champion." Aries responded he wants the title to be called the "Impact World Championship," because he's not a heavyweight, but is world class.

AND NEW IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion - The Greatest Man That Ever Lived @AustinAries!



Congrats to Aries on becoming a two time IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion. Welcome home. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/nZux5yGpI8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018

My first decree as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion. This will now be called the IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. No weight distinction. I'm not a heavyweight, but I am world class. And that is #TheTruth. https://t.co/89XFc2NJlk — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 2, 2018

- Tonight's episode of Impact was the first from the latest tapings and on Twitter the company had this to say about their journey through the rest of 2018.