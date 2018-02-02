Bayley Says 'It's A Good Thing' She's On WWE Main Event, More WCW Content Coming To The WWE Network

- According to a report by F4WOnline.com, "a lot" of episodes of WCW Saturday Night will be added to the WWE Network in April.

WCW Saturday Night was a weekly Saturday night television show that aired on TBS. Launched in 1971 by Georgia Championship Wrestling, the program existed through various incarnations under different names before becoming WCW Saturday Night in 1992. The program would air through August 2000.

- Prior to last Monday's Raw in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Bayley wrestled at a WWE Main Event taping for the first time in her career. Taking on Sonya Deville, who was accompanied by Paige and Mandy Rose, Bayley scored the win.

The hugger section is out in full force ?? pic.twitter.com/mMHS9smqwQ — WalkWithBaylias ???? (@BayleyPromoWWE) February 2, 2018

Some fans see this as a demotion for the former Raw Women's Champion since WWE Main Event is a secondary show and generally features mid-to-low card Raw wrestlers not involved in storylines. Bayley, however, considers it 'a good thing' that she's on WWE Main Event.

In response to the criticism, she tweeted the following on Thursday night.

Guys...let's get this straight...it's a GOOD thing I was on #MainEvent. I'll take any chance I can get to step inside the ring. Especially in a singles match and especially when it ends with a victory ?? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 2, 2018

