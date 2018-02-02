More On NJPW US Show Sell Out, Hair Vs. Mask Match At AAA TripleMania, Women Of Honor Match (Video)

- Above is the full match between Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose vs. Mandy Leon and Deonna Purrazzo. Leon is able to kick Rose in the head and roll her up for the victory. After the match, Kelly Klein attacked Purrazzo and Leon, then cut a promo about the upcoming Women of Honor tournament to determine the inaugural champion.

- Yesterday, there was a joint press conference with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Bushimo (video game subsidiary of Bushiroad). Owner, Takaaki Kidani, and Tetsuya Naito both made an appearance to announce a future NJPW mobile video game due out before 2020. Kidani also said that the Strong Style Evolved U.S. show actually sold out (4,500 tickets) in 10 minutes (the original number was 20) and that they could have sold 10k tickets this time around. Translations by Chris Charlton.

- AAA announced at TripleMania XXVI there will be a Hair (Faby Apache) vs. Mask (Lady Shani) match. A date for the PPV hasn't been announced, but they have taken place in August for the last four years. AAA also announced their Twitch channel will now stream 24/7 with content from their extensive library in addition to their live events. Previously, the channel was just used mainly for their live shows.