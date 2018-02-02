Anderson Silva Drug Test Failure Update, UFC London Finally Has Big Main Event, UFN 125 Weigh-In

- The live weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 125 will take place today from Belem, Brazil and stream in the video above beginning at 5 p.m. ET. In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida looks to snap a three-fight losing skid when he faces top prospect Eryk Anders.

The main card airs live Saturday night on FOX Sports 1 after prelims also on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders

* Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz

* Female Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira

* Lightweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green

* Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson

* Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Sergio Moraes vs. Tim Means

* Lightweight: Alan Patrick vs. Damir Hadzovic

* Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Marlon Vera

* Bantamweight: Joe Soto vs. Iuri Alcantara

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

* Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales

* Strawweight: Maia Stevenson vs. Polyana Viana

- According to a MMAjunkie, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva's second failed could be the one that ends his fighting career. "The Spider" tested positive for methyltestosterone - a synthetic testosterone - and an unspecified diuretic during a test conducted prior to a planned bout last year.

After news broke of the failed drug test, Silva was removed from a main event fight in November with Kelvin Gastelum. Back in 2015, Silva also failed a drug test following a fight with Nick Diaz, but that came before the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency was put in charge by the UFC of drug testing fighters.

Silva faces a potential four-year ban from competition with it being his second failed drug test. The 42-year-old could see more time added since there were multiple substances found.

- With just over a month before the event takes place, UFC Fight Night 127 finally has a headline bout, as former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will take on Alexander Volkov. The card takes place March 17 from The O2 Arena in London and streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Werdum (23-7-1) has rebounded from his majority decision loss to Alistair Overeem by defeating Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura. This marks his first appearance as a fighter in England since UFC 85 in 2008 when he defeated Brandon Vera.

Volkov (29-6) is 29 years old and a former Bellator heavyweight champion. He lost that title in 2013, but captured the M-1 Global title three years later. The Russian is 3-0 since signing with the UFC and on a five-fight win streak overall.