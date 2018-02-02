WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Goldust On Mandy Rose, SummerSlam Travel Packages

- Above is a new promo for the WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages, which are on sale now via SummerSlamTravel.com. Individual tickets go on sale today through Ticketmaster. As noted, Travel Packages are $2,850 for The Big Apple Package, $1,850 for the Platinum Package and $1,225 for the Gold Package.

- It was confirmed at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings that The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will return this year. It looks like the event will end at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend. The first team set for the tournament is The Forgotten Sons, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake.

- Goldust tweeted the following on his new Mixed Match Challenge partner, Mandy Rose. They will face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on Tuesday's show. As noted, Rose was put with Goldust after Alicia Fox went down with a broken tailbone. Goldust wrote: