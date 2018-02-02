Who Produced The Men's Royal Rumble Match?, The Miz & Maryse Photo, Superstars Who Lifted Big Show

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 7 Superstars who lifted Big Show - Braun Strowman, Kane, WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, Bill Goldberg, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, John Cena and RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus.

- Vince McMahon put the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match together along with two producers, Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. We noted before that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the creator of the Rumble match, was also backstage to offer his expertise.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently shared this photo from a shoot he did with wife Maryse, which could be for their "Miz & Mrs." USA Network series that premieres later this year.