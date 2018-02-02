Seth Rollins Denies Report, WWE Announces New WrestleMania 34 Book, UFC Star Games With Xavier Woods

- UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson joins Xavier Woods for some Dragon Ball FighterZ gameplay in this new UpUpDownDown video.

- WWE sent us the following today on a new book that goes behind-the-scenes of WrestleMAnia 34 in New Orleans. The book comes out in August and can be pre-ordered via Amazon at this link.

CREATING THE MANIA: AN INSIDE LOOK AT HOW WRESTLEMANIA COMES TO LIFE by Jon Robinson (August 2018, ECW Press) gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 34. Follow the year-long life cycle of WWE's biggest event, including how the storylines were developed by the creative team, how the host city was selected, how the rivalries played out inside the ring, and more.

Along with exclusive photos, this book gives insider access to top WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and the "Phenomenal" A.J. Styles, who will face off against 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. Following the first-ever women's Royal Rumble Match and a surprise appearance by Ronda Rousey, the book also includes in-depth interviews with female Superstars Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, breaking down their year leading up to WrestleMania and their lives as WWE Superstars.

Author Jon Robinson also speaks with writers, producers, stage managers, film technicians, and other crucial members of the production team responsible for the creation of the annual pop-culture extravaganza.

The book is scheduled for an August 2018 release by ECW Press, in partnership with WWE.

Jon Robinson is an award-winning author of seven books, including The Ultimate Warrior: A Life Lived Forever, NXT: The Future is Now, and WWE: The Attitude Era. His work has appeared in ESPN The Magazine, IGN, and Sports Illustrated.