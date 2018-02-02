WWE WrestleMania 34 Rumored Card

We're less than 65 days until WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans and just one match has been confirmed by WWE for the biggest show of the year - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

We do have a handful of rumored matches and matches that have been planned for some time. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this week that RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is set to defend her title against Nia Jax, which leaves Asuka to cash in her Royal Rumble title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Below is the current rumored card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It should be noted that this is the rumored card based on what has been reported. No word yet on who RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar or SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos may defend against but there could be multi-team matches. There's also no word yet on who WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode might defend against.

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. The Miz

Ronda Rousey and a partner (The Rock & WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have been rumored) vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

The 5th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal