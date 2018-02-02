Kenny Omega Vs. Cody Rhodes Official For ROH Supercard Of Honor XII (Updated)

Above is the latest episode of Being The Elite, which features the fallout from Cody attacking Kenny Omega at NJPW New Beginning earlier this week. In the video, Cody and Brandi Rhodes go skiing while Matt Jackson's wife asks him what happened in room 710. Matt said that he wasn't ready to talk about what transpired in the room.

The end of the video features Nick Jackson looking into the future. It cuts to Colt Cabana and Ian Riccaboni at ROH Supercard Of Honor XII talking about a matchup later that night that people thought they "would never see in the history of wrestling." Riccaboni then revealed the match: "The American Nightmare" Cody vs. "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega.

Cody and Omega have been teasing a split since last summer, when Cody attempted to "throw in the towel" for Omega during his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at Dominion in June, which ended up in a draw. Omega attempted to get Cody's wife, Brandi, to do the same during Cody's title match against Okada the following month at NJPW's G1 Special. Things came to a head last Sunday at New Beginning when Cody hit Omega with the Cross Rhodes following an argument after Omega lost the IWGP United States Championship to Jay White. Cody then grabbed a steel chair, but Koto Ibushi ran out to make the save for Omega and chased the Bullet Club off.

ROH officially announced the match for Supercard of Honor today. They detailed their history and wrote:

...At Supercard of Honor XII, ROHWrestling.com can confirm that the two will meet ONE ON ONE for the FIRST TIME! Bad blood has been boiling for months between these two and they will try to settle their differences in New Orleans! Who will emerge victorious? And more importantly, how will this schism affect Bullet Club? Join us in The Big Easy to find out!

ROH Supercard Of Honor XII takes place during WrestleMania weekend on Saturday, April 7th at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

Update Feb. 2 at 2:30pm ET: Updated the article to include ROH's official announcement

Anthony Coronado and Trev L contributed to this article.