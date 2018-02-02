WWE Deletes Scene With The Undertaker, Lana Tries To Break World Record (Video), WWE Stars On SB52

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Pop Question" with WWE Superstars giving their picks for this weekend's NFL Super Bowl 52, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New England Patriots. The video features SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Mike Kanellis, Drew Gulak, Aiden English, Rusev in a dog mask, Rob Gronkowski's friend Mojo Rawley, The New Day and Akira Tozawa.

- WWE Network News reports that a scene with The Undertaker was deleted from the new WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 33 that just premiered this week. The scene ran just over 1 minute and had Taker receiving pain relief injections from a trainer backstage. The Dead Man reportedly talked about doing such things in order to give fans the best performance possible.

- Lana tried but failed to break a Guinness World Record for pencil bags while doing Total Divas media with Natalya in New York City earlier this week. Video from the segment is below: