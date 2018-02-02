Rey Mysterio Teases Future WWE Dream Match

Rey Mysterio posted the photo of himself with AJ Styles backstage at this past Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Mysterio teased a future matchup between the two, writing, "One Day! A/J-vs-R/M #Respect"

Mysterio's surprised one-off return during the men's Royal Rumble match this past Sunday was one of the major highlights show. As of this writing, his return is by the far the most viewed WWE video of the week on their YouTube channel, with 10 million views. It is followed by:

2. The Royal Rumble Kickoff show (3.4 million views)

3. Ronda Rousey's appearance at The Royal Rumble PPV (2.8 million views)

4. Braun Strowman teaching Alexa Bliss how to flip cars ahead of the Mixed Match Challenge (2.3 million views)

5. Trish Stratus' return at The Royal Rumble PPV in the women's Rumble match (2.3 million views)

Mysterio and Styles have actually squared off once before. They wrestled in the U.K. for a 5 Star Wrestling event in January of 2016. Styles defeated Mysterio via pinfall when Mysterio tried to hit him with a seated senton from the top rope. Styles caught Mysterio and reversed it into the Styles Clash for the win.

As noted, Mysterio is currently a free agent although PWInsider reported that WWE officials took note of the reaction that he received, and that it may lead to more appearances for the company. They have had talks in the past, however WWE wants him back full time while Mysterio will only work a limited schedule.

CharlieB contributed to this article.