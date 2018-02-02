Bray Wyatt Helps Lady At Wal-Mart Shopping For Wrestling Figures, Wal-Mart Responds

WWE artist Rob Schamberger shared a great story on Twitter this week about a family member who was shopping at a Wal-Mart and was looking for a wrestling figure featuring artwork by Rob. She stopped and asked a husky fellow Wal-Mart patron if he knew anything about wrestling. It turns out that the person she was talking to was none other than Bray Wyatt, who grabbed his figure and answered, "this is me."

.@KatyWrites' stepmother's mom randomly met @WWEBrayWyatt at @Walmart and had him sign one of my figures. Here's the text I got about it! pic.twitter.com/InJ1Imm4eM — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018

Wyatt also signed the figure and took a photo with the woman, as seen below:

AND they took a selfie! pic.twitter.com/aWNNunT4Tc — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018

The random encounter generated some headlines this week, including stories at USA Today and Sports Illustrated, among other outlets. It even prompted a response from the official Wal-Mart Twitter account, which tweeted:

Love it! You never know when your fave professional wrestler action figure just may appear IRL. #surprisewhen -June — Walmart (@Walmart) January 31, 2018

You can purchase Schamberger's paintings and print at robschamberger.com.