WrestlingInc.com

Bray Wyatt Helps Lady At Wal-Mart Shopping For Wrestling Figures, Wal-Mart Responds

By Raj Giri | February 02, 2018

WWE artist Rob Schamberger shared a great story on Twitter this week about a family member who was shopping at a Wal-Mart and was looking for a wrestling figure featuring artwork by Rob. She stopped and asked a husky fellow Wal-Mart patron if he knew anything about wrestling. It turns out that the person she was talking to was none other than Bray Wyatt, who grabbed his figure and answered, "this is me."

Wyatt also signed the figure and took a photo with the woman, as seen below:

The random encounter generated some headlines this week, including stories at USA Today and Sports Illustrated, among other outlets. It even prompted a response from the official Wal-Mart Twitter account, which tweeted:

You can purchase Schamberger's paintings and print at robschamberger.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Royal Rumble Results

Most Popular

Back To Top