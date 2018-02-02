WWE Features Ronda Rousey WrestleMania Sign Pointing, Ric Flair Returns To The Wing Bowl, WWE Shop

- As seen in the videos above and below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair returned to the Wing Bowl in Philadelphia today. He popped out of a giant Lombardi trophy and was sporting a custom Wing Bowl 26 jersey with "Nature Boy" written on the back (h/t to The Wrestling Estate). Flair picked the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl this Sunday.
.@RicFlairNatrBoy proclaims Philly as the best sports town and picks the #Eagles. #WingBowl ???? pic.twitter.com/KQJrpzmQfI— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 2, 2018
- The image of Ronda Rousey pointing at the WrestleMania sign at The Royal Rumble this past Sunday is the official image on the WWE Twitter and Facebook accounts.